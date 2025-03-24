US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh concerned halt on strikes against ports, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The "technical" talks between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 23 about a possible ceasefire with Russia focused on infrastructure and shipping safety, said Serhii Leshchenko, a Presidential Office advisor, on March 24.

Ukraine previously described the talks in Riyadh as "constructive and beneficial" but revealed little details on its conclusions. According to Leshchenko, the two parties discussed a possible pause on strikes against both Ukraine's and Russia's port infrastructure.

"The discussion concerned a mutual ceasefire: we won't attack their (Russian) facilities at sea and rivers, and they won't attack our facilities, our Kherson and Mykolaiv ports, the Greater Odesa ports," the advisor said on air on national television.

The discussion comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have ordered a 30-day pause on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure as part of an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 18. In spite of this, Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange drone strikes.

Russian and U.S. delegates are also meeting in Riyadh on March 24, with Washington reportedly aiming to push for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Leshchenko stressed that the Ukrainian delegation remained in Saudi Arabia after the round of talks on March 23, explaining that more discussions with the U.S. may follow.

The White House reportedly aims to broker a full ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20 in order to achieve a broader peace agreement.