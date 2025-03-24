The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh concerned halt on strikes against ports, official says

by Martin Fornusek March 24, 2025 12:41 PM 2 min read
The flag of Saudi Arabia is seen in the middle between the U.S. and Ukrainian flags prior to talks hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "technical" talks between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 23 about a possible ceasefire with Russia focused on infrastructure and shipping safety, said Serhii Leshchenko, a Presidential Office advisor, on March 24.

Ukraine previously described the talks in Riyadh as "constructive and beneficial" but revealed little details on its conclusions. According to Leshchenko, the two parties discussed a possible pause on strikes against both Ukraine's and Russia's port infrastructure.

"The discussion concerned a mutual ceasefire: we won't attack their (Russian) facilities at sea and rivers, and they won't attack our facilities, our Kherson and Mykolaiv ports, the Greater Odesa ports," the advisor said on air on national television.

The discussion comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have ordered a 30-day pause on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure as part of an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 18. In spite of this, Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange drone strikes.

Russian and U.S. delegates are also meeting in Riyadh on March 24, with Washington reportedly aiming to push for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Leshchenko stressed that the Ukrainian delegation remained in Saudi Arabia after the round of talks on March 23, explaining that more discussions with the U.S. may follow.

The White House reportedly aims to broker a full ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20 in order to achieve a broader peace agreement.

US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia, Russian media reports
The meeting, which comes only a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, is expected to focus on a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
