Zelensky calls meeting between Ukraine and US 'beneficial,' urges further unity

by Sonya Bandouil March 24, 2025 6:04 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia was "constructive and beneficial," with progress made on key issues, in his evening address on March 23.

"Our team is working quite constructively, and the discussion has been very beneficial. The work of the delegations is ongoing," Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed this sentiment, adding that the talks were focused and helpful for advancing Ukraine's strategic goals.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, said the discussions included military, diplomatic, and energy representatives. "The conversation was constructive and meaningful — we discussed key issues, including in the energy sector," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Zelensky also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire.

"Since March 11, there has been a proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, which would have stopped such attacks. But it is Russia that continues all of this. Without pressure on Russia, Moscow will continue to treat true diplomacy with contempt and destroy lives," Zelensky said.

"Whatever we are discussing with our partners right now, Putin must be forced to issue a real order to stop the strikes: whoever started this war must be the one to end it," he added.

Previously, Zelensky announced that Ukrainian and American delegations would hold talks in Riyadh on March 24. U.S. negotiators planned to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates that day, in a format Special Envoy Keith Kellog described as "shuttle diplomacy."

Washington is also set to hold diplomatic talks with Moscow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine has made it clear that no direct communications between Ukraine and Russia will be held in Saudi Arabia this week.

Returning abducted Ukrainian children ‘confidence building measure,’ Waltz says amid peace talks
U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on March 23 that the topic of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia will likely be discussed at the peace talks, adding that they will serve as “confidence building measures” for negotiations.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
