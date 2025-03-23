The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump believes Ukraine war ceasefire could be agreed by Easter, Bloomberg reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 2:29 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025. (Tierney L. / Getty Images)
Washington is hopeful for a ceasefire by April 20, despite Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on March 23, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a quick end to the war since taking office in January, but so far there has been very little progress.

The White House still believes it could achieve a truce by Easter, a symbolic date as both Western and Orthodox celebrations overlap this year, although it's prepared for a delay given the current impasse, sources told Bloomberg.

So far, the Trump administration has only been able to orchestrate a temporary 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow on energy infrastructure.

While Washington celebrated the agreement on March 18, Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange drone strikes, with dozens of Ukrainian civilians killed over the last week.

When asked about the continued attacks on March 21, Trump told reporters: “I believe we’re going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire.”

The latest Russian strike on March 23, killed at least three people in Kyiv, including a five-year-old girl and her father. At least 10 other people were injured.

On March 22 ust hours before the attack on Kyiv, Trump told sports media outlet OutKick that efforts to end the war in Ukraine are "somewhat under control," and that he's had "some very rational discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. negotiators are set to separately meet Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Riyadh on March 24 to discuss the partial ceasefire proposal.

Until now, the Trump team has only held bilateral talks with each side separately, including meetings with Russia in Riyadh on Feb. 18 and Istanbul on Feb. 27, and with Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv have said they will accept each other's demands, including Russia’s call to end arms deliveries to Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have expressed skepticism about any substantial results from the Saudi Arabia talks.

‘They are Russian-speaking, and there have been referendums,’ — Witkoff parrots Russian propaganda, legitimizing Putin’s claims in Ukraine
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who recently emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine, revealed insights into ongoing ceasefire talks between Moscow and Washington. In an interview on March 21 with American far-right political commentator Tucker…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
