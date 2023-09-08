US to provide Ukraine with another military aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced a new defense assistance package for Ukraine worth $600 million on Sept. 7.

The package includes air defense equipment, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and an unspecified number of 105 mm artillery rounds.

Washington will also supply Ukraine with electronic warfare and mine-clearing equipment, demolition munitions, training, and maintenance support.

The aid package is provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which means the U.S. procures the equipment from the industry or partners rather than using its stocks.

“This USAI package highlights the continued U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long term,” the Pentagon wrote.

As U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 6, the Biden Administration announced it would send Ukraine more air defense, artillery, and anti-tank weapons from the U.S. inventories.

The $175 million aid package included depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks, which will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.