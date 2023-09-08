Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US to provide Ukraine with another military aid package

by Dinara Khalilova September 8, 2023 9:02 AM 2 min read
A Bradley IFV crew member of the 47th Magura Mechanized Brigade carries a belt of munitions on the Zaporizhzhia front lune, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 6, 2023. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced a new defense assistance package for Ukraine worth $600 million on Sept. 7.

The package includes air defense equipment, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and an unspecified number of 105 mm artillery rounds.

Washington will also supply Ukraine with electronic warfare and mine-clearing equipment, demolition munitions, training, and maintenance support.

The aid package is provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which means the U.S. procures the equipment from the industry or partners rather than using its stocks.

“This USAI package highlights the continued U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long term,” the Pentagon wrote.

As U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 6, the Biden Administration announced it would send Ukraine more air defense, artillery, and anti-tank weapons from the U.S. inventories.

The $175 million aid package included depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks, which will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Blinken arrives in Kyiv to discuss counteroffensive, reconstruction with Ukrainian leadership
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken is meeting the Ukrainian leadership as part of his two-day visit to Kyiv to discuss the counteroffensive and Ukraine’s recovery efforts, the U.S. State Department announced on Sept. 6. “Returned to Kyiv today to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their o…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.