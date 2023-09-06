Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US announces new $175 million military aid package that includes depleted-uranium rounds

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 9:37 PM 2 min read
A M1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires during Exercise Chong Ju at the Puckapunyal Military Area on May 09, 2019 in Seymour, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration is sending more air defense, artillery, and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as part of the latest package of military aid, the U.S. Defense Department said on Sept. 6.  

The anti-tank weapons include depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks, which will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Depleted uranium is a by-product of uranium enrichment. It is roughly two and a half times denser than steel, which makes it particularly effective for piercing heavy armor on the battlefield. 

The U.K. has reportedly already sent tens of thousands of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine along with its Challenger 2 tanks, but this marks the first time the U.S. is sending this type of munition.

The latest U.S. package is worth up to $175 million, according to the Defense Department.

As well as Javelin systems and tactical air navigation systems, the U.S. will also send more mortar rounds, artillery rounds, HIMARS ammunition, and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

The Defense Department said that this package is the 46th tranche of equipment for Ukraine provided from its inventories since Aug. 2021.

The announcement comes as U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 6.

He said he is meeting with Ukrainian leadership to discuss the counteroffensive and Ukraine's recovery efforts.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
