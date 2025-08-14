Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian transactions to facilitate Alaska peace talks

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian transactions to facilitate Alaska peace talks
The U.S. Treasury in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States Treasury Department is temporarily suspending sanctions on Russian transactions required to organize upcoming peace negotiations between Moscow and Washington in Alaska, the department announced Aug. 13.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in Alaska on Aug. 15. Their bilateral summit may be followed by additional talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The U.S. government will authorize certain transactions prohibited by current sanctions if those transactions are required to support the organization of U.S.-Russia talks in Alaska, according to a license issued by the U.S. Foreign Assets Control Office.

The authorization will expire on Aug. 20.

The license applies to transactions sanctioned under the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations (RuHSR) and the Ukraine-/Russia-Related Sanctions Regulations (URSR). It does not authorize the release of any properties blocked or frozen by those regulations.

Trump is set to meet with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, where the leaders will discuss a path towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine. The White House has described the meeting as a "listening exercise" that may not yield immediate results while also hailing the summit as a major breakthrough in the peace process.

In a video call with President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Aug. 13, Trump reportedly said he would push Putin to agree to a ceasefire during the Alaska meeting.  

According to the Telegraph, Trump plans to present a package of economic proposals at the meeting in order to incentivize the Kremlin to accept a ceasefire.

The package reportedly includes granting Russia access to Alaska's natural resources and lifting certain U.S. sanctions on Russia's aviation sector. Another proposal involves giving Moscow access to rare earth minerals in Ukrainian territories currently under Russian occupation.

As Putin, Trump debate Ukraine’s future borders, Donetsk Oblast residents are split on what they would accept to end the war
KRAMATORSK, Donetsk Oblast — U.S. President Donald Trump began to actively push Ukraine to accept losing its land and people to Russia, following years of brutal, all-out war. People in Kramatorsk, the largest Ukrainian-held city in Donetsk Oblast — a region that Russia wants and Trump is thinking of handing over in full — have met the recent news with unease. Those who spoke with the Kyiv Independent, however, still maintain a fragile hope for a lasting peace — something this region hasn’t se
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
United StatesRussiaSanctionsSanctions against RussiaUS sanctionsPeace Talks
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 14
Thursday, August 14
Video
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says

The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and political scientist, to discuss the upcoming high-level talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Aug. 15 in Alaska, as well as both sides’ strategies for the meeting.

Show More

Editors' Picks