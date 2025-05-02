The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US State Department approves sale of F-16 training, support services for Ukraine

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 3, 2025 12:47 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky marks Ukrainian Air Force Day and the arrival of F-16 jets in Ukraine on Aug. 4, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department has approved up to $310.5 million in F-16 training and support services for Ukraine, signaling continued White House backing for Kyiv.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed the news in an official statement, noting that Ukraine had requested "equipment and services in support of its F-16 aircraft."

The equipment and services include "aircraft modifications and upgrades; personnel training related to operation, maintenance, and sustainment support; spare parts." The decision still needs a Congressional signoff.

The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's security, as it has been "a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Additionally, the sale will improve "Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained" and contribute to the "overall modernization of Ukraine’s air force."

Ukraine most recently received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets in March 2025. In April, the U.S. also announced that more fighter jets were being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.

Several countries, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, have contributed F-16 fighter jets and training to bolster Ukraine's defense efforts.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 40 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least seven people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.