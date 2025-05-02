US State Department approves sale of F-16 training, support services for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department has approved up to $310.5 million in F-16 training and support services for Ukraine, signaling continued White House backing for Kyiv.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed the news in an official statement, noting that Ukraine had requested "equipment and services in support of its F-16 aircraft."

The equipment and services include "aircraft modifications and upgrades; personnel training related to operation, maintenance, and sustainment support; spare parts." The decision still needs a Congressional signoff.

The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's security, as it has been "a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Additionally, the sale will improve "Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained" and contribute to the "overall modernization of Ukraine’s air force."

Ukraine most recently received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets in March 2025. In April, the U.S. also announced that more fighter jets were being prepared for transfer to Ukraine.

Several countries, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, have contributed F-16 fighter jets and training to bolster Ukraine's defense efforts.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.