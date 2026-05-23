Ukrainian boxer Usyk defeats Verhoeven, retains world heavyweight championship

Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight title with a late-round victory over Rico Verhoeven on May 24.

Usyk, the 38-year-old Ukrainian boxer, defeated the Dutch-born Verhoeven in the 11th round by technical knockout following a close bout fought near the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Verhoeven, a former heavyweight kickboxing champion, was seen as a clear underdog in his fight against Usyk — who remains undefeated in his professional career with 25 wins and no losses.

Following the fight, Usyk — who hails from Crimea — dedicated the fight "to Ukrainian people and to Ukrainian soldiers."

"For me, this (victory) is very important, but right now my people in Ukraine are in bomb shelters," Usyk said.

Usyk's comments came amid a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight on May 23. As the fight was ongoing, Ukraine's Air Force issued warnings about a possible Russian launch of an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile targeting Ukraine — although the Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify if the weapon has been launched.

Ukrainian commentators were heard reminding Ukrainian views to remain in air raid shelters amid the bout.

"Thank God for everything and glory to Ukraine," Usyk concluded.

Before becoming a professional boxer in 2013, Usyk competed as an amateur boxer with a record of 335 wins and 15 losses. Representing Ukraine, he was crowned Olympic gold medalist in men's heavyweight boxing at the 2012 London Games.



