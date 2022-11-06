US official: Iran's claim that it didn't supply drones to Russia after Feb. 24 is false.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, said that Iran had supplied dozens of combat drones to Russia during this summer.

Iran also has military personnel in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, he said. “Confronted with evidence, they need a new policy, not a new story,” Malley said.

Despite overwhelming evidence of Iranian drone deliveries to Russia, Iran had initially denied supplying them.

On Nov. 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged for the first time that his country had provided drones to Russia but claimed that it happened before Russia's full-scale invasion.