US judge temporarily halts Trump's federal aid freeze, NYT reports

by Sonya Bandouil January 29, 2025 4:51 AM 2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo that sought to freeze up to $3 billion in funding for various U.S. federal aid programs, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Jan. 28.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, appointed by President Biden, issued an administrative stay, delaying the funding freeze until Monday.

The decision came after a virtual court hearing in which AliKhan listened to arguments from the Department of Justice and multiple plaintiffs.

One lawsuit was filed by activist group Democracy Forward, and a separate case was filed by attorneys general from 22 states and D.C.

Trump’s administration has now temporarily halted not only international but also federal aid, including the issuance of new grants and loans. The freeze will affect programs in the U.S., including preschools, medical research facilities, low-income food initiatives, housing assistance, and disaster relief organizations.

Previously on Jan. 24, as one of Trump’s first orders since assuming office, the U.S. State Department suspended almost all foreign aid, including non-military assistance to Ukraine.

The step threw Ukrainian NGOs, many reliant on U.S. support, into disarray, with some voicing concerns about their ability to survive the aid freeze.

Ukraine currently tops the recipient list of U.S. development assistance as it continues to face Russia’s war, official data shows.

The White House and State Department stated that the pause, in both domestic and international aid, is necessary to review programs and ensure their funding aligns with the “president's priorities.”

US suspends Ukrainian refugee program after Trump’s immigration order
“Due to the Jan. 20, 2025, Executive Order, Securing Our Borders, USCIS is pausing acceptance of Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, until we review all categorical parole processes as required by that order,” the statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.