US judge temporarily halts Trump's federal aid freeze, NYT reports

A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo that sought to freeze up to $3 billion in funding for various U.S. federal aid programs, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Jan. 28.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, appointed by President Biden, issued an administrative stay, delaying the funding freeze until Monday.

The decision came after a virtual court hearing in which AliKhan listened to arguments from the Department of Justice and multiple plaintiffs.

One lawsuit was filed by activist group Democracy Forward, and a separate case was filed by attorneys general from 22 states and D.C.

Trump’s administration has now temporarily halted not only international but also federal aid, including the issuance of new grants and loans. The freeze will affect programs in the U.S., including preschools, medical research facilities, low-income food initiatives, housing assistance, and disaster relief organizations.

Previously on Jan. 24, as one of Trump’s first orders since assuming office, the U.S. State Department suspended almost all foreign aid, including non-military assistance to Ukraine.

The step threw Ukrainian NGOs, many reliant on U.S. support, into disarray, with some voicing concerns about their ability to survive the aid freeze.

Ukraine currently tops the recipient list of U.S. development assistance as it continues to face Russia’s war, official data shows.

The White House and State Department stated that the pause, in both domestic and international aid, is necessary to review programs and ensure their funding aligns with the “president's priorities.”