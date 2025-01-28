US suspends Ukrainian refugee program after Trump's immigration order

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has suspended its refugee program for Ukrainians called "Uniting for Ukraine," the country's Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website showed on Jan. 28, more than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on immigration and border security.

"Due to the Jan. 20, 2025, Executive Order, Securing Our Borders, USCIS is pausing acceptance of Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, until we review all categorical parole processes as required by that order," the statement read.

This means that new applications are effectively frozen until the completion of a review.

The Uniting for Ukraine program allowed Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. for up to two years, work, and receive health insurance. The applicants were obligated to have a sponsor in the U.S. who would financially support them during their stay.

As of last year, the U.S. had accepted over 200,000 Ukrainians under the program. Over 6 million Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes in the wake of Russia's all-out invasion in 2022.

The decision was widely anticipated after the U.S. Homeland Security Department suspended several programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country.

According to a directive seen by the New York Times, this included an initiative for Ukrainians. The order called for an immediate halt to "final decisions" on applications related to these programs while the administration reviewed them and decided whether to terminate them.

This decision will block the entry of immigrants fleeing some of the most unstable places in the world, including Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela, among others, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration officials also said that Trump believes that many of these programs were "never lawful to begin with."

In a similar move, the U.S. State Department has suspended almost all foreign aid, including non-military assistance to Ukraine. The step threw Ukrainian NGOs, many reliant on U.S. support, into disarray, with some voicing concerns about their ability to survive the aid freeze.