US House passes spending bill without Ukraine aid

by Rachel Amran November 15, 2023 3:19 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stop-gap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown that did not include additional aid for Ukraine or Israel, CNN reported on Nov. 14.

The bill was opposed by 93 Republicans and two Democrats. The Senate will need to approve it before Friday to prevent a shutdown. The plan extends funding until January 19.

President Joe Biden is reportedly prepared to sign the House-approved government funding bill if passed by the Senate.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the bill on Nov. 11. The proposal did not include additional funding for Israel and Ukraine, which the Biden Administration has requested.

He characterized the initiative as placing the “conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border.”

President Biden previously asked the U.S. Congress to approve a new $106 billion aid package, including more than $61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine.

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Danilov: Counteroffensive hopes did not come true.

Ukraine's counteroffensive hopes did not come true, but that does not mean Kyiv will not eventually achieve victory, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in a comment for the BBC on Dec. 12.
US House passes bill banning import of uranium from Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 11 to pass a bill banning the import of Russian uranium. A majority of uranium used by the U.S. is purchased from abroad. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that in 2022, 12% of the total amount of uranium used by nuclear power plants in the U.S. was purchased from Russia, making it the third largest supplier.
Russia claims it shot down ballistic missile over Belgorod Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that air defense had shot down a "target" near the village of Bessonovka, about 30 kilometers from the city of Belgorod and close to 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv did not comment on the claim, and it cannot be independently verified.
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec 11 seeking to secure additional support for Ukraine as additional U.S. aid funding remains in question.
Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
