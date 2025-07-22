US NATO ambassador warns China over 'subsidizing' Russia's war in Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker warned on July 22 that China may face consequences for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine if Moscow rejects a peace settlement.

"I think they need to be called out for their subsidizing this killing that is happening on the battlefields in Ukraine," Whitaker told Fox Business.

"China thinks they're fighting a proxy war through Russia. They want to keep the U.S. and our allies occupied with this war, so that we can't focus on our other strategic challenges."

The remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement that the U.S. will impose "severe" secondary tariffs on Russia unless it agrees to end the war within 50 days.

"The secondary sanctions are going to be significant," Whitaker added. "They're going to hit countries that are buying Russian oil, whether that's China, India, or Brazil."

The U.S. strategy seeks to pressure Russia by curbing its oil and gas income, which accounts for roughly one-third of federal revenue and remains a vital source of funding for its war effort.

If a third country like China keeps buying Russian oil, exports to the U.S. could face a further 100% tariff, significantly raising prices for American consumers and squeezing Chinese exporters.

China remains one of Russia's closest wartime economic partners. It is Moscow's top crude oil buyer and a major supplier of dual-use goods used in Russia's defense sector.

The South China Morning Post reported earlier this month that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that China "cannot afford" for Russia to lose the war in Ukraine, citing unnamed sources familiar with the exchange.

Ukraine has raised alarms over Beijing's alignment with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned of China's role in prolonging the war and accused it of siding with the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China in September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.