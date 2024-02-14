Skip to content
US donates over $1 million in demining equipment to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert February 14, 2024 4:41 AM 1 min read
Demining supplies donated by the U.S. on display on Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States donated over one million dollars in demining equipment to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service on Feb. 13, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on X.

"More than a third of Ukraine is mined as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion," Brink said. "Today’s donation of more than $1 million will allow Ukraine to deploy more demining teams to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery."

Ambassador Brink also reportedly met with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko to discuss further financial support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainians.

Ukraine's Education Ministry announced in August 2023 that it would introduce mine safety courses for Ukrainian schoolchildren as a mandatory part of the curriculum.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
