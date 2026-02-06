US approves $185 million sale of spare parts for Ukraine’s vehicles and weapon systems

The U.S. Department of State on Feb. 6 approved a potential $185 million “Foreign Military Sale” to Ukraine for spare parts and related equipment to support U.S.-supplied vehicles and weapon systems.

According to the announcement, the package includes Class IX spare parts and logistical support intended to help Ukraine maintain high operational rates for U.S.-provided equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the statement said.

U.S. officials said the spare parts would improve battlefield effectiveness by enabling faster and more resilient repair cycles, while emphasizing that the sale is defensive in nature.

The department added that the transaction “will not alter the military balance in the region.”

The approval comes as Kyiv continues to seek additional U.S. military support, following what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as a “positive” meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.