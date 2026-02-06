KI logo
US approves $185 million sale of spare parts for Ukraine’s vehicles and weapon systems

by Sonya Bandouil
A woman holds US and Ukrainian flags before attending a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine. Chicago, United States, on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #editorialusvote

The U.S. Department of State on Feb. 6 approved a potential $185 million “Foreign Military Sale” to Ukraine for spare parts and related equipment to support U.S.-supplied vehicles and weapon systems.

According to the announcement, the package includes Class IX spare parts and logistical support intended to help Ukraine maintain high operational rates for U.S.-provided equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the statement said.

U.S. officials said the spare parts would improve battlefield effectiveness by enabling faster and more resilient repair cycles, while emphasizing that the sale is defensive in nature.

The department added that the transaction “will not alter the military balance in the region.”

The approval comes as Kyiv continues to seek additional U.S. military support, following what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as a “positive” meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

United StatesUS assistance to UkraineUS State Department
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

