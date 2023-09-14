US announces new sanctions targeting Russia's military-linked elites, industrial base

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Sept. 14 that it had imposed about 100 additional sanctions on Russia's elites and industrial base, financial institutions, and technology suppliers.

"With today's sanctions, the United States is continuing our relentless work to target Russia's military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

"We have also made clear that those individuals and entities who profit from invasion and their proximity to the Kremlin will be held accountable, and today's actions show our global reach in imposing severe costs on Putin's oligarchs."

The U.S. Treasury introduced restrictions against Russian oligarch Andrei Bokarev, the head of major Russian rolling stock manufacturer Transmash, Bokarev's business partner Iskandar Makhmudov, who owns several Russia-based metals and mining companies, and their family members.

Bokarev has personal ties to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior Kremlin officials, while both he and Makhmudov are linked to Russian organized crime, according to the report.

Among the sanctioned Russian elite members are also Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko and Mkrtich Okroyan, the chief designer and a board member of two Russian aerospace companies.

The sanctioned companies include a Finland-based network delivering foreign electronics to Russia-based end-users, Turkish entities exporting dual-use goods to Russia, leading Russian manufacturing, construction, and electronics firms, as well as banks and investment companies.

The U.S. State Department also imposed further sanctions on Sept. 14, targeting over 70 individuals and entities involved in Russia's energy production, arms repair and maintenance, and technology procurement.