Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: Russian elite pull $50 billion from 'unfriendly' European countries

by Martin Fornusek September 14, 2023 10:46 AM 2 min read
Dmitry Pumpyansky, billionaire and owner of TMK PAO, left, and Victor Rashnikov, owner of Magnitgorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC, look on from the audience at a Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) event in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian billionaires have pulled assets worth $50 billion from so-called "unfriendly" European countries since the start of the full-scale war due to mounting sanctions and pressure from the Kremlin, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 14.

The outlet said that Russia's wealthy are transferring their funds from locations like Cyprus, Switzerland, or the U.K. island of Jersey back to Russia or to places that Moscow considers friendly, such as Kazakhstan or the United Arab Emirates.

As Bloomberg pointed out, the first to undertake this step were fertilizer billionaire Andrey Guryev and steel tycoon Victor Rashnikov, followed by Igor Altushkin, Igor Shilov, Mark Kurtser, and others.

While the Russian elite have traditionally preferred to store assets in Europe, their options are growing thin as many of them find themselves on Western sanctions lists.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The Kremlin itself seeks to repatriate the wealth of Russian billionaires, using both a stick – such as suspending dual tax treaties – and a carrot – local low-tax domestic "offshore" zones.

Russian companies are also transferring their assets, with 115 business entities moving to domestic "offshore" zones this year, amounting to a total of 254, Bloomberg said, citing Russian First Deputy Economy Minister Ilya Torosov.

The U.S., the U.K., the EU, and other Western governments have imposed a number of sanctions against Russian high-profile figures linked to the Kremlin or involved in the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Members of the Russian elite have had their offshore assets frozen or were barred entry to Western countries. Kyiv said it wants to create mechanisms to have the frozen assets used to pay for Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery.

On Sept. 6, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said that for the first time, Washington will fund support for Ukrainian military veterans using "assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs."

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Massive leak reveals how Putin’s oligarchs evaded Western sanctions imposed due to Ukraine invasion
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.