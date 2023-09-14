Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Putin fears North Korea deal will threaten sanctions evasion schemes

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2023 6:37 AM 1 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely worried that an arms deal with North Korea may expose Russia to new economic penalties and endanger current efforts to evade sanctions, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 13 report.

North North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Sept. 13 to begin offical negotiations.

Kim claimed that "the Russian army and people will achieve a great victory in the sacred battle against the great evil."

Meanwhile, Putin told Russian media the talks were "highly productive."

According to the ISW, Putin's neutral tone indicates his need "to balance Russia’s interest in acquiring North Korean artillery munitions with concerns about the risk of triggering secondary international sanctions."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The Russian military's ongoing artillery crisis has led Moscow to deepen ties with North Korea in hopes of securing additional weaponry.

However, trade with North Korea exposes Russia to additional international condemnation, at a time when Moscow's sanctions evasion tactics are receiving more attention.

U.S. officials have warned that an arms deal with Kim would violate UN resolutions aimed at restricting North Korea's nuclear program. The U.S. has also said it would impose new sanctions on North Korea if it sells weapons to Russia.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.