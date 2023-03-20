Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US announces new $350 million military aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2023 6:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington has approved an additional military assistance package for Ukraine worth $350 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 20.

The aid package includes "more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," according to Blinken's statement.

The U.S. Defense Department later released a more detailed list of weaponry and equipment Washington pledged to transfer to Ukraine.

The arms can be quickly delivered to Ukraine as they will be pulled directly from Pentagon stocks, according to CNN.

The previous U.S. military assistance package worth $400 million was announced on March 3. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has committed over $32 billion in military aid for Kyiv.

The new U.S. aid package announcement comes amid China's Xi Jinping two-day visit to Russia. The Chinese leader met with his Russian counterpart on March 20 to discuss Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine and China's so-called peace plan.

Multiple U.S. officials have publicly stated over the past month that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia. Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that doing so "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

On the same day, EU foreign and defense ministers approved an initiative to jointly provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

Biden's 2024 budget includes more aid to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
