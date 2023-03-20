EU approves procurement of 1 million artillery rounds for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas confirmed on March 20 that EU foreign and defense ministers had approved an initiative to jointly provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

"This helps to ramp up the European defense industry and boost our security," Kallas added.

Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, as quoted by the Guardian, said that the shells would be sent to Ukraine. According to Pevkur, there were "many, many" issues to be solved, but “it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: if there is a will, there is a way.”

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm on March 8 that one of the main priorities for Ukraine was more than a million rounds of ammunition. He added that it was one of the components of Ukraine's "armored fist" that will propel its upcoming counteroffensive against Russia.

Reuters reported on March 17 that the agreement would cover 155 mm artillery shells.