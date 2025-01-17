Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 4, injures 3, damages educational institution

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 17, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving at least three others injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Lysak said the attack damaged an educational institution and a residential building. Local authorities are assessing the full scope of casualties and damage.

According to the governor, the injured are a 22-year-old woman and two men, aged 34 and 56, all of whom are in critical condition.

The Ukrainian Air Force had earlier warned of a ballistic threat and detected a high-speed target heading toward the city. An air alert remains active in the region, with Lysak urging residents to stay in shelters until it is lifted.

Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, is a frequent target of Russian missile strikes.

With a population of approximately 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.