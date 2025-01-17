Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured at least 16 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 17.

Ukrainian forces downed 33 out of the 50 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another nine were "lost," and one more drone flew in the direction of Romania, according to the statement.

Fallen wreckage from the downed drones injured a 12-year-old boy in Kyiv Oblast, said Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the regional military administration.

The debris caused a fire in a cafe and the adjacent boiler room. The fire, which covered an area of around 200 square meters, has now been contained. The blast broke windows in a nearby building.

Russian drones also targeted port infrastructure near the town of Izmail in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said. The residential building was damaged. No casualties were reported.

A Russian Molniya-1 drone hit the roadway in the city of Kharkiv, injuring three men aged 44, 46, and 48, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Five cars were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, three people suffered injuries as a result of a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone attack, according to the region's military administration. The attack also damaged an apartment building and a car.

Two people were injured in the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 37 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian drone also attacked a bus stop in the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a man on the morning of Jan. 17, Prokudin said.