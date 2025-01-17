Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Ukraine, War, Kyiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 16 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova January 17, 2025 9:49 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight on Jan. 17, 2024. (State Emergency Service) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured at least 16 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 17.

Ukrainian forces downed 33 out of the 50 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another nine were "lost," and one more drone flew in the direction of Romania, according to the statement.

Fallen wreckage from the downed drones injured a 12-year-old boy in Kyiv Oblast, said Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the regional military administration.

The debris caused a fire in a cafe and the adjacent boiler room. The fire, which covered an area of around 200 square meters, has now been contained. The blast broke windows in a nearby building.

Russian drones also targeted port infrastructure near the town of Izmail in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said. The residential building was damaged. No casualties were reported.

A Russian Molniya-1 drone hit the roadway in the city of Kharkiv, injuring three men aged 44, 46, and 48, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Five cars were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, three people suffered injuries as a result of a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone attack, according to the region's military administration. The attack also damaged an apartment building and a car.

Two people were injured in the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 37 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian drone also attacked a bus stop in the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a man on the morning of Jan. 17, Prokudin said.

How Ukraine captured a North Korean POW, told by the soldiers who took part
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. It was a month-long mission with one primary goal — capturing a North Korean soldier alive. One of the biggest obstacles facing the…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.