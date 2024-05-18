Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Glide Bomb, Russian attack, Ukraine, Casualties
Update: 3 killed, 31 injured in Russian glide bomb attack on Kharkiv

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 10:05 AM 1 min read
The night landscape of the neighborhood of Saltivka that has endured relentless bombardment by the Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, especially during the battle of Kharkiv in 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 17 has risen to 31, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in his morning report on May 18.

Russian forces targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi district with two glide bombs, killing three men, according to the governor.

Russian forces also reportedly dropped a glide bomb on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, damaging multi-story buildings, a hospital facility, and a kindergarten. One woman was injured, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces launches new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

A lengthy air raid alert was lifted in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on May 17 after officials reported numerous Russian drone strikes and a ballistic missile threat.

The air alert lasted over 16.5 hours, making it the longest since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
