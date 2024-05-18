Update: 3 killed, 31 injured in Russian glide bomb attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 17 has risen to 31, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in his morning report on May 18.

Russian forces targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi district with two glide bombs, killing three men, according to the governor.



Russian forces also reportedly dropped a glide bomb on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, damaging multi-story buildings, a hospital facility, and a kindergarten. One woman was injured, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces launches new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

A lengthy air raid alert was lifted in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on May 17 after officials reported numerous Russian drone strikes and a ballistic missile threat.

The air alert lasted over 16.5 hours, making it the longest since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.