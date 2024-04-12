Update: Death toll of Russia's April 10 attack on Odesa Oblast rises to 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile strike against Odesa Oblast on April 10 has risen to six after an injured 56-year-old man died in the hospital, the Prosecutor General's Office said on April 12.

Russian forces struck the southern region in the evening hours of April 10. Regional authorities reported at the time that four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 14 were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time, Governor Oleh Kiper said without specifying how many missiles hit the region. Transport infrastructure and trucks were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

Ukraine's southern regions are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A March 29 Russian missile strike on Odesa injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

On April 11, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in five oblasts, including in Odesa Oblast.