Update: Death toll of Russia's April 10 attack on Odesa Oblast rises to 6

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2024 10:07 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of the port of Odesa seen on Aug. 26, 2022. (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile strike against Odesa Oblast on April 10 has risen to six after an injured 56-year-old man died in the hospital, the Prosecutor General's Office said on April 12.

Russian forces struck the southern region in the evening hours of April 10. Regional authorities reported at the time that four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 14 were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time, Governor Oleh Kiper said without specifying how many missiles hit the region. Transport infrastructure and trucks were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

Ukraine's southern regions are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A March 29 Russian missile strike on Odesa injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

On April 11, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in five oblasts, including in Odesa Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches large-scale attack, destroys critical energy infrastructure
Key updates on April 11: * Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure * Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading * Mayor: Russia’s war causes at least $2.9 billion in damages to Mykolaiv * Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 5 * Ground…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
