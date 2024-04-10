Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa kills 4, including 10-year-old girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Odesa area on the evening of April 10, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and wounding another 7, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A March 29 Russian missile strike on Odesa injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time, Kiper said without specifying how many missiles hit the region.

Those injured reportedly included a man in severe condition whose lower limbs were amputated.

Transport infrastructure and trucks were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, it was a double-tap attack, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders. A gas station was among the struck facilities, “which increases the explosive danger,” the military added.

Russia has recently intensified its use of double-tap attacks on Ukrainian cities, leading to multiple casualties among civilians.

Multiple explosions were reported in Odesa on April 10, with transport infrastructure hit twice in the morning, injuring two employees, the Southern Defense Forces said.

Russia’s intensified attacks against Odesa coincided with the 80th anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Nazi occupation during WWII.