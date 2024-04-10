Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, Russian attack, Ukraine, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa kills 4, including 10-year-old girl

by Dinara Khalilova April 10, 2024 8:40 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck the Odesa area on the evening of April 10, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and wounding another 7, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A March 29 Russian missile strike on Odesa injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time, Kiper said without specifying how many missiles hit the region.

Those injured reportedly included a man in severe condition whose lower limbs were amputated.

Transport infrastructure and trucks were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, it was a double-tap attack, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders. A gas station was among the struck facilities, “which increases the explosive danger,” the military added.

Russia has recently intensified its use of double-tap attacks on Ukrainian cities, leading to multiple casualties among civilians.

Multiple explosions were reported in Odesa on April 10, with transport infrastructure hit twice in the morning, injuring two employees, the Southern Defense Forces said.

Russia’s intensified attacks against Odesa coincided with the 80th anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Nazi occupation during WWII.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.