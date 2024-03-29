Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Odesa, Missile attack
Edit post

Russian missile attack on Odesa injures 3, including 2 children

by Kateryna Hodunova March 29, 2024 4:38 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of the port of Odesa seen on Aug. 26, 2022. (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops launched two guided missiles at Odesa on March 29, injuring three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Both missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems, but the debris fell in some city districts.

According to Kiper, three people, including 15-year-old and 10-year-old children, were injured by the falling fragments. All the victims were hospitalized.

"The injuries are light. Fortunately, their life is not in danger," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified as of 3:25 p.m. local time, Kiper said.

Russia launched a large-scale attack against Ukraine in the early hours of March 29, damaging energy infrastructure facilities and injuring six people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, 6 civilians injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities in the early hours of March 29. Russian forces targeted nearly every region of Ukraine, including the far-western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.