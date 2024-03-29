Russian missile attack on Odesa injures 3, including 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched two guided missiles at Odesa on March 29, injuring three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Both missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems, but the debris fell in some city districts.

According to Kiper, three people, including 15-year-old and 10-year-old children, were injured by the falling fragments. All the victims were hospitalized.

"The injuries are light. Fortunately, their life is not in danger," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified as of 3:25 p.m. local time, Kiper said.

Russia launched a large-scale attack against Ukraine in the early hours of March 29, damaging energy infrastructure facilities and injuring six people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.