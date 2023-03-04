Update: Death toll in Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of three more people from the remains of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia hit by the Russian forces, Ukraine's Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported on the morning of March 4.

A Russian S-300 missile hit the building in the early hours of March 2.

As of 7 a.m. on March 4, ten people are known to have been killed by the Russian attack, including a child. The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people, two cats and a dog. Twenty people were evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building.

First responders have been working on the site of the missile strike for two days, continuing to search for survivors under the rubble.



