Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll in Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2023 8:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of three more people from the remains of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia hit by the Russian forces, Ukraine's Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported on the morning of March 4.

A Russian S-300 missile hit the building in the early hours of March 2.

As of 7 a.m. on March 4, ten people are known to have been killed by the Russian attack, including a child. The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people, two cats and a dog. Twenty people were evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building.

First responders have been working on the site of the missile strike for two days, continuing to search for survivors under the rubble.

Russian missile attack's survivors in Zaporizhzhia: ‘Only fascists could do that’
The Kyiv Independent


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
