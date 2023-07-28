Update: Minister says at least 5 injured in Dnipro strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people were injured in the Russian strike against Dnipro, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on July 28.

"The injured victims include four men aged between 18-53 and a 77-year-old grandmother," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

"All were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization."

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. A high-rise residential building and a regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were damaged in the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the upper floors of the 12-story building were damaged, and a fire was put out in an "administrative building."

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the residential building that sustained the hit was new and many of its flats were still unoccupied. The SBU building had been empty for some time, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources.