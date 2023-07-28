Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU headquarters damaged by Russian attack on Dnipro

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 10:28 PM 1 min read
The headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was damaged in the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on July 28, based on photos and video footage shared on social media.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the SBU building, as well as a high-rise apartment building, were damaged in the attack.

"Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military administration head."

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. At least three people were injured in the attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

Apartment building hit by Russian attack on Dnipro
An apartment building was hit by a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on July 28, according to photos and videos shared by residents.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
