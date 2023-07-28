SBU headquarters damaged by Russian attack on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

The headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was damaged in the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on July 28, based on photos and video footage shared on social media.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the SBU building, as well as a high-rise apartment building, were damaged in the attack.

"Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military administration head."

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. At least three people were injured in the attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.