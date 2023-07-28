Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Occupation government building in Donetsk damaged in strike

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 9:45 PM 1 min read
A building in occupied Donetsk damaged in a strike, July 28, 2023. (Source: Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The so-called "interior ministry" of the Russian occupation government in Donetsk had been damaged in a strike, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, reported on July 28.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti claimed that a Ukrainian strike damaged buildings around the Dzerzhinsky Square in the city's center. No causalities were reported, the agency said.

RIA Novosti made no mention of the "interior ministry" building in its report.

Earlier today, the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast suffered damage in what Russian officials claimed to have been a Ukrainian missile strike.

According to Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev, at least 12 people were injured in the Taganrog.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine launched two S-200 missiles over the oblast. Both of them were shot down, but the debris of the first projectile caused damage in the city, the ministry claims.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian cities on the evening of July 28. An apartment building was hit by a Russian attack on Dnipro, according to photos and videos shared by residents.

Author: Martin Fornusek
