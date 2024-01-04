Update: 2 killed, 62 injured in Russian Jan. 2 strike against Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of a Russian missile strike against Kharkiv on Jan. 2, one more woman died in the hospital, and a 23-year-old woman sought medical care due to contusion, the regional prosecutor's office reported on Jan. 4.

This puts the total tally of the victims in the northeastern city at two people killed and 62 injured.

The mass strike on Jan. 2 targeted Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast as well, killing six people and injuring over 130 in total, including the latest numbers.

Russian forces began intensifying attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure in recent days. Moscow launched a similar campaign of mass strikes during the previous winter, causing blackouts across the country.

Overnight on Jan. 3-4, Russia targeted Kharkiv again, launching two S-300 missiles against civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported.