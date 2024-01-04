Skip to content
Update: 2 killed, 62 injured in Russian Jan. 2 strike against Kharkiv

by Martin Fornusek January 4, 2024 12:50 PM 1 min read
This photograph taken on January 2, 2024 in the centre of Kharkiv shows a damaged residential building after a missile strike, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced "Russian terror" January 2, 2023 as fresh missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv killed at least four people after Moscow intensified it's campaign against Ukraine. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of a Russian missile strike against Kharkiv on Jan. 2, one more woman died in the hospital, and a 23-year-old woman sought medical care due to contusion, the regional prosecutor's office reported on Jan. 4.

This puts the total tally of the victims in the northeastern city at two people killed and 62 injured.

The mass strike on Jan. 2 targeted Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast as well, killing six people and injuring over 130 in total, including the latest numbers.

Russian forces began intensifying attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure in recent days. Moscow launched a similar campaign of mass strikes during the previous winter, causing blackouts across the country.

Overnight on Jan. 3-4, Russia targeted Kharkiv again, launching two S-300 missiles against civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, local officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
