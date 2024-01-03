Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian strike on Kharkiv damages civilian infrastructure

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 11:28 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles late on Jan. 3, damaging civilian infrastructure in the city center, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the spot, he added.

Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv at around 10:30 p.m. local time and earlier in the evening, as reported by Suspilne news outlet.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times with Iskander missiles on Jan. 2, killing a woman and wounding 52 civilians, including six children. Later in the evening, Russia again attacked the city, damaging an educational facility.

Another Russian mass attack against Kharkiv on Dec. 30 wounded 28 civilians, including two children and a foreigner, according to Syniehubov.

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.