Governor: Russian strike on Kharkiv damages civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles late on Jan. 3, damaging civilian infrastructure in the city center, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the spot, he added.

Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv at around 10:30 p.m. local time and earlier in the evening, as reported by Suspilne news outlet.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times with Iskander missiles on Jan. 2, killing a woman and wounding 52 civilians, including six children. Later in the evening, Russia again attacked the city, damaging an educational facility.

Another Russian mass attack against Kharkiv on Dec. 30 wounded 28 civilians, including two children and a foreigner, according to Syniehubov.