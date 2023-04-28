Update: 20 killed in Russian missile attack on residential building in Uman

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in Russian missile attack on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, reached 20 people as of 5 p.m. on April 28, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported earlier in the day that three children were killed in the attack. Eighteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, according to the National Police.

The number of casualties is constantly updated as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its yet another mass missile strike against Ukraine.

The attack partially destroyed the three upper floors of the building within one block and caused large fires, according to the first responders.

Earlier today, power grid operator Ukrenergo said the attack did not damage the country's energy infrastructure.