NYT: Ukraine in possession of almost all NATO-promised vehicles

NATO military commander General Christopher Cavoli said on April 26 that nearly all the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine by NATO allies have been delivered.

“Over 98 percent of the combat vehicles are already there. I am very confident that we have delivered the material that they need and we’ll continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well,” said Cavoli, according to the New York Times.

The vehicles promised by NATO countries are intended to support Ukraine’s anticipated spring counteroffensive, which some U.S. officials believe could begin in May.

On April 24, Zelensky called on Western allies to ramp up the delivery of weapons and ammunition, calling it “essential for the future of European security.”

The U.S. and NATO member states are hopeful that the delivered military supplies will sustain Ukrainian advances, which contradicts earlier predictions that the military would run out of supplies by the end of spring.