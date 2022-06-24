Zelensky invites Merkel, Sarkozy to Bucha to see result of years-long concessions to Russia.

In his evening address on April 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to see the aftermaths of Russia's attacks against civilians in Bucha after the troops retreated from the city on the outskirts northwest of Kyiv.

Hundreds of civilians were murdered in Bucha during weeks of Russian occupation. Some of them were found shot dead, with their hands tied behind their backs.

He reminded that some politicians pushed to reject Ukraine's NATO membership during the Bucharest summit in 2008 fearing how Russia would respond and "now we are fighting for life in the worst war in Europe since World War II."

Zelensky clarified that he doesn't blame anyone except Russia for its aggression in Ukraine but insisted that the two former European leaders "see tortured Ukrainians with their own eyes" to understand what the concession policy to Russia has led to 14 years later.