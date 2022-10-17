Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Estonia approves new military aid package for Ukraine

October 13, 2022 2:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Estonia approves new military aid package for UkraineEstonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addresses a press conference on June 30 in Madrid, Spain. (Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via Getty Images)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Oct. 13 that her country would send and "deliver fast" winter gear, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine. "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace," said Kallas.

On Oct. 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine "a worthy ally" and supported Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO accession, which Zelensky had announced on Sept. 30.

