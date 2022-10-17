Estonia approves new military aid package for Ukraine
October 13, 2022 2:37 pm
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Oct. 13 that her country would send and "deliver fast" winter gear, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine. "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace," said Kallas.
On Oct. 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine "a worthy ally" and supported Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO accession, which Zelensky had announced on Sept. 30.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.