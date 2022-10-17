Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Estonian president calls Ukraine 'worthy ally,' backs its NATO bid

October 4, 2022 4:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"Ukraine has proven to be a worthy ally, so it's time to move forward with the promises made in Bucharest in 2008," Estonian President Alar Karis said on Oct. 4, referring to the summit, at which NATO members agreed that Ukraine would join the alliance.

In a video address on Sept. 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had applied for fast-track NATO accession shortly after Russian dictator Putin declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions partly invaded by Russia. 

On Sept. 17, Estonia’s ex-President Kersti Kaljulaid said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent that "giving Ukraine a chance to come closer to the EU is the best way to demonstrate to the Russian regime that what they are doing is counterproductive."

