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Ukrainians injured in Iranian strikes on tankers in Strait of Hormuz, UAE says

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by Martin Fornusek
Ukrainians injured in Iranian strikes on tankers in Strait of Hormuz, UAE says
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the vessels heading towards the Strait of Hormuz following the two-week temporary ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran on the condition that the strait be reopened, seen in Oman on April 8, 2026. (Shady Alassar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one crew member and injuring eight, including two Ukrainians, the Emirati Defense Ministry reported on July 14.

Two missiles struck the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah tankers as they transited the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters, the ministry said.

The crew member killed was an Indian on board the Mombasa, with the remaining six injured crew members also of Indian nationality. Four of the wounded suffered serious injuries.

The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the fragile ceasefire with Iran to be over and announced the resumption of a blockade against ships going to and from Iranian ports.

Article image
The map shows the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and narrows to about 33 kilometers (20 miles) at its tightest point between Iran to the north and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," Emirati authorities said.

The Emirati ministry condemned the attack as a "serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region" and reserved the "full right to respond to this escalation."

The status of the injured Ukrainian citizens has not been disclosed. The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it struck two supertankers after they ignored warnings and attempted to pass through a mined route. The IRGC did not name the ships it had targeted.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major chokepoint carrying about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade. Iran has declared a blockade of the strait in the wake of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, with the U.S. later imposing a simultaneous blockade of Iranian ports.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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