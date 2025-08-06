Ukrainians expelled from Russia launch hunger strike at Georgia border

At least 15 Ukrainian citizens trapped for more than two months in a basement near the Russian-Georgian border have declared a hunger strike, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on Aug. 6.

The group, part of roughly 100 Ukrainians stranded at the buffer zone at Georgia's Dariali border crossing, is demanding a visit from a Ukrainian consul, clarification on their prolonged detention, access to food and medical care, and their immediate release from the basement facility.

The detainees reportedly include former prisoners deported by Russia after completing their sentences and civilians expelled for opposing Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Many lack proper documentation, and identity verification processes have taken weeks. Georgian authorities reportedly view the group as a security risk and have not allowed them to cross the border.

In their written appeal — delivered to Georgian border guards and sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia, the Georgian Ombudsman, and human rights organizations — the hunger strikers emphasized that their protest aims to prompt urgent action from Kyiv.

1/5 «Нас випускають на вулицю на п’ять-десять хвилин на день». На грузинському кордоні протестують українці, які не можуть повернутися з Росії додому – голодують і просять зустрічі з консулом. Розповідаємо коротко: pic.twitter.com/vV41ZZzMFE — Радіо Свобода (@radiosvoboda) August 6, 2025

Since June 5, Ukrainian deportees have been reportedly held in a cramped, windowless basement at the border crossing. Witnesses described the conditions as inhumane, with limited access to food, water, or medical care.

The Georgian Interior Ministry claimed that the group has made no specific demands of Tbilisi and said their aim is to return home with assistance from the Red Cross and Ukrainian diplomats.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on July 19 that 43 Ukrainians were successfully evacuated from the site. Instead of being repatriated directly through Ukraine, 56 citizens were taken to Georgia.

"Russia is weaponizing the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through Georgia," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. "We propose that Russia transport them directly to the Ukrainian border instead."

The Dariali crossing remains the only viable exit point for Ukrainians deported from Russia. Georgian authorities have yet to explain when the deportees may be released.