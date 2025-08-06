Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainians expelled from Russia launch hunger strike at Georgia border

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainians expelled from Russia launch hunger strike at Georgia border
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the Verkhni Lars customs checkpoint between Georgia and Russia on Sept. 28, 2022, in Zemo Larsi, Georgia. (Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images)

At least 15 Ukrainian citizens trapped for more than two months in a basement near the Russian-Georgian border have declared a hunger strike, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on Aug. 6.

The group, part of roughly 100 Ukrainians stranded at the buffer zone at Georgia's Dariali border crossing, is demanding a visit from a Ukrainian consul, clarification on their prolonged detention, access to food and medical care, and their immediate release from the basement facility.

The detainees reportedly include former prisoners deported by Russia after completing their sentences and civilians expelled for opposing Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Many lack proper documentation, and identity verification processes have taken weeks. Georgian authorities reportedly view the group as a security risk and have not allowed them to cross the border.

In their written appeal — delivered to Georgian border guards and sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia, the Georgian Ombudsman, and human rights organizations — the hunger strikers emphasized that their protest aims to prompt urgent action from Kyiv.

Since June 5, Ukrainian deportees have been reportedly held in a cramped, windowless basement at the border crossing. Witnesses described the conditions as inhumane, with limited access to food, water, or medical care.

The Georgian Interior Ministry claimed that the group has made no specific demands of Tbilisi and said their aim is to return home with assistance from the Red Cross and Ukrainian diplomats.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on July 19 that 43 Ukrainians were successfully evacuated from the site. Instead of being repatriated directly through Ukraine, 56 citizens were taken to Georgia.

"Russia is weaponizing the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through Georgia," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. "We propose that Russia transport them directly to the Ukrainian border instead."

The Dariali crossing remains the only viable exit point for Ukrainians deported from Russia. Georgian authorities have yet to explain when the deportees may be released.

After pressure, Ukraine announces appointment of economic watchdog
Oleksandr Tsyvinsky takes the reins of the Economic Security Bureau after the government controversially blocked his appointment on July 8, citing his estranged father’s Russian citizenship as a security concern.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Article image
GeorgiaRussiaUkraineDeportation
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 6
Show More

Editors' Picks