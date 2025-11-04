Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage case declares hunger strike in Italian prison

Serhii K., a Ukrainian citizen accused of involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, has declared a hunger strike in Italy, Italian media outlet Agenzia Nova reported on Nov. 4.

The development adds another layer to the complex case involving the unsolved 2022 Nord Stream explosions, which destroyed key pipelines linking Russia and Germany.

An Italian court last month upheld Germany's request to extradite the suspect, previously identified by full name as Serhii Kuznetsov, confirming an earlier decision.

The former Ukrainian officer remains in a high-security prison in Italy while his defense team prepares a final appeal before the Court of Cassation, Italy's top court, expected within weeks.

"The defense has informed the relevant authorities of the hunger strike," the suspect's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, said in a statement.

He added that his client demands respect for his "fundamental rights, including the right to adequate food, a healthy environment, dignified detention conditions, and equal treatment with other prisoners regarding family visits and access to information."

According to Canestrini, Kuznetsov has refused food since Oct. 31, claiming the meals provided were "inadequate to his state of health."

Italian police arrested Kuznetsov on Aug. 21 under a European arrest warrant issued by Germany, whose prosecutors suspect him of coordinating the operation to blow up the pipelines.

Polish authorities detained another Ukrainian citizen, identified as Volodymyr Z., in the town of Pruszkow on Sept. 30, also under a German warrant on similar charges.

The Polish court later rejected his extradition to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently saying that the suspect had been released from custody.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics. Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the suspected sabotage and said it would not interfere in extradition proceedings in EU countries.