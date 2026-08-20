Ukrainian suspect in alleged Russia-linked assassination attempt detained in Poland

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of an attempted assassination in Ukraine, the agency said on Aug. 20.

"On August 5, 2026, Internal Security Agency officers detained 63-year-old Serhiy P., a Ukrainian citizen, in Warsaw," the agency said in a statement.

According to evidence gathered by investigators, the man allegedly acted on behalf of the Russian secret services, the agency said.

The suspect is accused of attempting to use a remotely detonated explosive, which could be triggered by a cell phone, to assassinate a representative of the Ukrainian arms industry in the town of Irpin, just north of Kyiv.

According to the ABW, the plot failed due to an undisclosed fault with the device, after which the would-be assassin fled to Poland.

"The arrest is the result of ongoing cooperation between the Internal Security Agency and Ukrainian partner services," the ABW said.

On Aug. 6, the prosecutor of the Mazovian Branch of the Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw charged the suspect with attempted murder with the use of unauthorized explosives, the statement said.

On August 7, he was ordered to be detained for three months of pretrial detention at the request of Polish prosecutors.

"This case demonstrates that Russian intelligence services conduct operations that transcend national borders and utilize individuals traveling between countries," the ABW said.

"One of the key tasks of the Internal Security Agency is to prevent Polish territory from being used for such activities."