KI logo
War

Ukrainian suspect in alleged Russia-linked assassination attempt detained in Poland

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Jimmy Rushton
Ukrainian suspect in alleged Russia-linked assassination attempt detained in Poland
A view down the grand boulevard of Krakowskie Przedmiescie (Friedemann Kohler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of an attempted assassination in Ukraine, the agency said on Aug. 20.

"On August 5, 2026, Internal Security Agency officers detained 63-year-old Serhiy P., a Ukrainian citizen, in Warsaw," the agency said in a statement.

According to evidence gathered by investigators, the man allegedly acted on behalf of the Russian secret services, the agency said.

The suspect is accused of attempting to use a remotely detonated explosive, which could be triggered by a cell phone, to assassinate a representative of the Ukrainian arms industry in the town of Irpin, just north of Kyiv.

According to the ABW, the plot failed due to an undisclosed fault with the device, after which the would-be assassin fled to Poland.

"The arrest is the result of ongoing cooperation between the Internal Security Agency and Ukrainian partner services," the ABW said.

On Aug. 6, the prosecutor of the Mazovian Branch of the Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw charged the suspect with attempted murder with the use of unauthorized explosives, the statement said.

On August 7, he was ordered to be detained for three months of pretrial detention at the request of Polish prosecutors.

"This case demonstrates that Russian intelligence services conduct operations that transcend national borders and utilize individuals traveling between countries," the ABW said.

"One of the key tasks of the Internal Security Agency is to prevent Polish territory from being used for such activities."

read also

At least 15 dead after hours-long Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv, children’s hospital damaged
UkraineRussiaRussian IntelligenceRussian spyCrimeEspionageSabotagePolandSBUHybrid warfare
Avatar
Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 20
Show More

Editors' Picks