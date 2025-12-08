Ukrainian Su-27 pilot dies during combat mission

Ukrainian Su-27 fighter pilot Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Ivanov died on Dec. 8 during a combat mission, Ukraine's Air Force reported.



The incident, which resulted in the death of Ivanov, the senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, occurred at noon in the eastern sector of the front line.



The Air Force did not specify what mission the pilot was carrying out when the death occurred. The circumstances of the pilot's death are being investigated.



"We express our sincere condolences to the pilot's family and friends," the Air Force said.

Several pilots have died since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including the recent death of MiG-29 pilot Major Serhii Bondar, who died in August during landing.