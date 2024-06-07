Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Blackout, Energy infrastructure, Energy crisis, Ukraine
Edit post

PM: Ukrainian state and local authorities ordered to reduce electricity consumption

by Chris York June 7, 2024 8:18 PM 2 min read
A view from the street while Kyiv is going through blackouts as a result of the harm Russian attacks cause on Ukrainian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 4, 2024 (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on June 7 called on state authorities to reduce electricity consumption amid Russia's continuing attacks on energy infrastructure.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15. The blackouts last from four to eight hours on average and could be carried out up to three times per day.

In a post on Telegram on June 7, Shmyhal said that, as well as fixing infrastructure, a second approach was also needed.

"Let's start with ourselves. All state authorities are tasked with reducing electricity consumption," he said.

"We are adopting the relevant government order today."

Shmyhal said "ministries, central executive bodies, and regional state administrations" should no longer use air conditioning or external lighting on buildings.

Local authorities have been asked to limit street lighting.

"We also urge businesses to limit the use of air conditioners and other energy-intensive equipment that is not critical for production," he added.

Hospitals, and enterprises where air conditioning is part of the production process would not be subject to the order.

The state of Ukraine's energy system will temporarily improve after an additional unit of a nuclear power station starts to operate, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainska Pravda on June 6.

Ukrenergo expects that another nuclear power plant unit will be launched overnight on June 8 after its repair. The improvement will be temporary and last for two weeks, as the heat in July will affect the load of Ukraine's energy system, Kudrytskyi said.

Since the start of 2024, Russia has launched six large-scale attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia carried out the last large-scale attack overnight on June 1, damaging energy infrastructure in various regions across the country.

An attack in April destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in May.

Kyiv struggles with rolling blackouts as officials warn of bleak months ahead
Kyiv is once again adjusting to life without electricity as the capital faces what could be its worst energy crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, Chief Executive Officer at the private energy company…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.