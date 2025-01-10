Skip to content
Ukrainian Neptune missile hits Russian drone warehouse in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 10, 2025 2:32 PM 2 min read
Footage purporting to show Ukraine's attack on a warehouse storing ammunition and reconnaissance drones near the village of Chaltyr in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Jan. 10. (Social media)
Ukraine struck a Russian warehouse storing ammunition and reconnaissance drones using a domestically-made Neptune missile overnight on Jan. 10, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the attack near the village of Chaltyr in Russia's Rostov Oblast was carried out by the SBU and Ukraine's Navy.  

At first, Ukrainian drones reportedly "overloaded" Russian air defenses, with a Neptune missile hitting the site shortly after, the source said.

Videos published on social media show the moment of an explosion in Rostov Oblast and a tall column of smoke rising over the settlement.

The extent of the damage was not disclosed. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Footage purporting to show Ukraine's attack on a warehouse storing ammunition and reconnaissance drones near the village of Chaltyr in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Jan. 10. (Social media)

Earlier on Jan. 10, local authorities and Russian independent media reported that Ukrainian drones had attacked several Russian oblasts overnight, causing severe fires in Leningrad and Rostov oblasts.

Neptune is Ukraine’s ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Ukrainian forces reportedly used Neptune missiles to destroy a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system on Sept. 14 and sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship Moskva in April 2022.

The attack is one of several recent strikes in Rostov Oblast. On Dec. 25, Ukrainian long-range drones targeted an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky military training ground, a source in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent.

A day later, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) reported that the Armed Forces struck a plant in Rostov Oblast, that produces solid propellant for ballistic missiles.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
MORE NEWS

