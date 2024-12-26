Skip to content
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, Ukrainian military, Russia abducting Ukrainian children, Ballistic missile
Edit post

Ukraine hits ballistic missile propellant plant in Rostov Oblast, Stratcom reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 26, 2024 1:04 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Ukrainian military drone operators of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade assemble a Poseidon reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle on their position in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 11, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images) #forlilipalianytsia
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a plant in Kamensk-Shakhtynsky, Rostov Oblast, that produces solid propellant for ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) reported on Dec. 26.

These missiles are reportedly used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including hospitals, residential buildings, and power plants.

“This strike is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the capabilities of the Russian armed forces to carry out terrorist attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” Stratcom said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack is one of several recent strikes in Rostov Oblast. On Dec. 25, Ukrainian long-range drones targeted an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky military training ground, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told The Kyiv Independent.

On Dec. 24, drones struck the military airbase in Millerovo, according to local acting governor Yury Slyusar.

Earlier, on Dec. 19, Ukraine’s Navy and the SBU carried out a combined strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast.

These operations are part of Ukraine’s broader efforts to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and hinder its ability to conduct attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

