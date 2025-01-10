Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Russia's Leningrad, Rostov oblasts, causing severe fires

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian oblasts overnight on Jan. 10, causing severe fires in Leningrad and Rostov oblasts, local authorities and Russian independent media reported.

Russian air defense forces reportedly intercepted 40 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

According to the ministry, Russian forces destroyed 16 drones over Rostov Oblast, four over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over the Kuban region, one over Belgorod Oblast, and 10 over the Azov Sea.

The drone attack reportedly caused a large-scale fire in the town of Gatchina in Leningrad Oblast. The fire started in an industrial zone, the independent news channel Astra reported, citing locals.

Ingria Tech, a company that sells panel coatings and paints, is located near the fire site, as well as a food processing facility, and a building materials plant, according to Astra.

The Russian state news agency TASS also claimed an acetone plant was on fire.

The fire covered an area of 1,900 square meters, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said. No one was injured, the ministry added.

Another fire caused by a drone attack occurred in Rostov Oblast. Near the city of Rostov, a fire broke out in an industrial production facility covering 2,000 square meters, the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

According to Astra, one of the attacks struck the village of Chaltyr, landing near a hospital. Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev also reported a fire in a house in Chaltyr.