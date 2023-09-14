Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: SBU, Navy destroy Russian air defense system in Yevpatoriia strike

by Martin Fornusek September 14, 2023 11:27 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of an alleged Ukraininan strike against the Russian military in Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea on Sept. 14, 2023. (Souce: Crimean Wind/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a strike on Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 14, several Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing sources in the SBU.

An attack by Ukrainian drones and Neptune missiles allegedly destroyed a modern S-400 Triumph air defense system, worth $1.2 billion, an unnamed SBU source told Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the New Voice news outlet, in the first phase of the attack, SBU-operated drones hit the system's radars and antennas, effectively blinding its "eyes."

Subsequently, two Neptune missiles launched by the Navy hit the S-400 launchers, the New Voice said, citing its sources in the Security Service.

In the early hours of Sept. 14, Yevpatoriia locals reported powerful explosions in the coastal city, including areas where Russian military units were stationed.

Moscow claimed that its air defenses shot down 11 drones over the occupied peninsula.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, pointed out that many Russian military facilities, including an airfield, are located in Yevpatoriia, making it a legitimate target.

However, she did not say explicitly whether Ukrainian forces were behind the strike.

On Aug. 23, the Ukrainian military reported that another S-400 system had been destroyed near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

This is the second consecutive strike reported against occupied Crimea in the past two days. Yesterday on Sept. 13, an attack against a Sevastopol shipyard hit two Russian military vessels – a landing craft, and a submarine – and damaged the port's infrastructure.

Military intelligence: Strike on shipyard in Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels
An overnight strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure, Ukraine’s military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine on Sept. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
