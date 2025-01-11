Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, War, Kursk Oblast
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2025 2:11 PM 1 min read
A photo apparently capturing a North Korean prisoner of war (POW). (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukrainian troops captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 11.

"This task was not easy," he said in a Telegram post.

"Usually, Russia and other North Korean military personnel finish off their wounded and do everything possible to ensure that no evidence of the participation of another state – North Korea – in the war against Ukraine is preserved."

The two wounded soldiers received necessary medical care and are in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, according to Zelensky. The president applauded Ukrainian paratroopers and soldiers from the Special Operation Forces for capturing the North Koreans.

North Korea deployed around 12,000 soldiers in Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion in August to bring the war to Russia, a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast boost Russia’s manpower, despite vulnerabilities
North Korean troops fighting in Kursk Oblast are especially vulnerable to drones but still managed to help Moscow advance a few kilometers in the partially Ukrainian-occupied region in southwest Russia, according to Western military experts analyzing open-source data. The assessment of drone vulner…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.