Former TV journalist arrested after calling for armed resistance to mobilization

A Ukrainian journalist has been arrested, accused of calling for armed resistance to mobilization into the country's armed forces, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 23.

The "former host of popular Ukrainian television programs" along with seven other people, allegedly conducted "informational and subversive activities for the benefit of the aggressor country."

The SBU said in a press release these included calling for armed resistance to Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the journalist in question is 44-year-old Zhan Novoseltsev, who used to work for the 1+1 channel.

Ukraine has ramped up mobilization this year, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a new law on April 16.

From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data, the country's Defense Ministry previously announced.

The SBU said the accused used YouTube and social media channels including Telegram and Facebook to distribute content to an audience of more than 600,000 people.

Some of this content included instructions on how to forcefully resist being mobilized, it added.

"During searches of their residences, computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of crimes were found," it said.