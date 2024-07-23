Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Security Service of Ukraine, Mobilization, Ukraine, War, Russia, SBU
Edit post

Former TV journalist arrested after calling for armed resistance to mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2024 8:56 PM 2 min read
A picture of the journalist as he was being detained for calling for armed resistance to mobilization by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). (Security Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian journalist has been arrested, accused of calling for armed resistance to mobilization into the country's armed forces, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 23.

The "former host of popular Ukrainian television programs" along with seven other people, allegedly conducted "informational and subversive activities for the benefit of the aggressor country."

The SBU said in a press release these included calling for armed resistance to Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the journalist in question is 44-year-old Zhan Novoseltsev, who used to work for the 1+1 channel.

Ukraine has ramped up mobilization this year, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a new law on April 16.

From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data, the country's Defense Ministry previously announced.

The SBU said the accused used YouTube and social media channels including Telegram and Facebook to distribute content to an audience of more than 600,000 people.

Some of this content included instructions on how to forcefully resist being mobilized, it added.

"During searches of their residences, computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of crimes were found," it said.

Eye of the storm: A day in the life of Ukrainian infantry on the zero line near Toretsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – There was already little resembling a road in front of the driver by the time the old pickup truck’s headlights were
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.