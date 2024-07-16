Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization, mobilization law, Conscription, War
Ukrainian conscripts who fail to update military data on time may be fined, put on wanted list

by Kateryna Hodunova July 16, 2024 11:08 PM 3 min read
In this photo illustration, a mobile phone shows Information about a male of conscription age in the Oberih register after updating the data in the Reserv+ application in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians liable for military service who fail to update their data by July 17 may be fined up to Hr 25,000 (nearly $600) or put on the wanted list.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

The deadline for updating one's data expires on July 17, 2024.

Fines will not be issued automatically, the General Staff said. According to Ukrainian law, a fine is imposed within three months of the detection of an offense.

If a citizen fails to pay the fine, the case can be transferred to the state enforcement service. Then the debtor's property or accounts may be seized, Iryna Harbuz, representative of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff, told Suspilne.

Men who have not updated their data and ignore the summons may be put on the wanted list, Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in an interview with YouTube channel YePytannya.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Summonses that are being delivered by post will be considered as those that have been received, even if a recipient has not signed them, Chernohorenko added.

The General Staff explained that updating military data does not automatically mean a person must undergo a medical examination. Citizens will be sent additional summonses to undergo this procedure.

People liable for military service abroad can update their data through the Reserve+ app or contact consular offices, according to Harbuz.

Chernohorenko, in turn, said that Ukrainians abroad who did not update their data on time would also be subject to administrative fines, but it would be "more difficult to implement."

Though there is no unified mechanism that currently enforces it, Ukrainians abroad "retain ties with the state," so they must fulfil their constitutional obligations, the deputy minister added.

After July 16, conscripts can continue to update their data in any convenient way, and the Reserve+ system will still be available, according to Chernohorenko.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
